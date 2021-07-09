Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Went Monroe man last Saturday for possession of heroin and a rifle in his vehicle.
Deputies were dispatched to White’s Ferry Grocery because of a man reported to be lying unconscious in a vehicle at the store.
When deputies approached the vehicle, Lance Stevenson, 33, of 200 Ridgedale Drive, West Monroe, appeared unconscious in the driver’s seat with the door open.
Deputies saw several syringes and a piece of a soda can with a cotton ball in the driver’s side door. They told Stevenson to get out of the vehicle and placed him in handcuffs, according to the July 3 arrest report.
During questioning, Stevenson told deputies he had used heroin before their arrival and there was more in the vehicle. Deputies found more heroin as well as a rifle in the back seat.
Stevenson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of heroin, illegal carrying of firearms in the presence of controlled dangerous substances and failure to appear in court.
