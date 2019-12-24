Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through language and disorderly conduct last week after authorities received a “hold up” alarm from a store on Old Hwy 15.
The complainant told deputies that Chris Watson, 60, of 428 Hillside Circle, West Monroe, demanded 10 packs of cigarettes and $500,000 in cash from the government while inside the store.
When asked to leave, Watson refused to leave and used profanity, according to the arrest report.
During questioning, Watson clenched his fist and deputies placed him in handcuffs.
Watson tried to get away from deputies to face them in an aggressive manner, at which time deputies escorted Watson out of the store.
Watson was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on one count of resisting an officer.
