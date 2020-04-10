Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of marijuana last week after authorities learned of disturbance at the suspect's home.
One victim claimed Dewayne Corprue, 57, of 425 Pankey Road, West Monroe, produced a handgun and aimed it at her head and cocked the weapon.
“The victim also advised the arrestee told her he would kill her while the weapon was aimed at her,” stated the April 3 arrest report.
The victim said she had two children in the car at the time when Corprue threatened to shoot her.
Several witnesses present during the incident confirmed Corprue armed himself and aimed the weapon at the victim. Someone at the house called the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.
Another witness said Corprue learned that someone had called the Sheriff's Office and went inside his home to get two guns.
“This witness advised the arrestee told him, 'When the police get here, somebody gone die,'” stated the April 3 arrest report. “'I ain't hittin' no body shots either. I'm aiming for the head.'”
Deputies observed a revolver-style handgun and a shotgun and a rifle on the hood of a vehicle at the house. Deputies also found a container of marijuana.
Corprue was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
