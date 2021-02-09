Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of illegal carrying of weapons among other charges last week after authorities received an anonymous tip about the suspect stockpiling weapons.
Clifford Taylor Anstead, 30, of 112 Sunshine Ave., West Monroe, was a convicted felon, according to the Feb. 7 arrest report.
After receiving a tip, deputies observed Anstead to make a traffic violation while driving a white Mazda.
During the traffic stop, Anstead told deputies he did not have a valid driver's license.
“Clifford refused to exit while stated he done nothing wrong,” stated the arrest report. “Clifford disregarded numerous request(s) and commands to exit the vehicle. Clifford then stated, 'Well, boys I'm armed,' while making a swift hand movement with his right hand under his coat toward his right hip.”
Deputies restrained Anstead for further questioning.
“Clifford then began shouting, 'Kill me, y'all are going to have to kill me,'” stated the arrest report. “After a brief struggle, Clifford was taken into custody.”
Deputies located a 9mm handgun on Anstead's person.
A search warrant was executed at Anstead's home where deputies found two high-powered rifles, two shotguns, numerous rifle magazines, a large amount of ammunition as well as 12 grams of marijuana.
Anstead's mother, who owned the house, told deputies she was unaware of the guns and drugs in Anstead's possession.
Anstead was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
