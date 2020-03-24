Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman for criminal trespass and obstruction of a public passage last week after authorities received a complaint about the suspect rummaging through mailboxes and sitting in a roadway.
One witness said he confronted Cassie Michelle Cameron, 38, of 2412 Hwy 557, West Monroe, about messing with his mailbox. According to the witness, Cameron said she was looking for her friend.
Deputies apprehended Cameron, who refused to give authorities her legal name. She identified herself as “Faith Hill.”
She was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center and charged on the above counts as well as on one count of misrepresentation during booking.
