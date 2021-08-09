Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a West Monroe woman last month after authorities received a call about a burglary at a local automotive repair shop.
Deputies were dispatched to an automotive repair shop on Smith Street where they found the suspect, Heather Gardner, 43, standing on the property.
The shop owner told deputies that while the shop was closed, he saw Gardner sitting in the driver’s seat of a customer’s vehicle. He said she had the ignition partially turned on.
The shop owner said neither he nor the vehicle’s owner had given Gardner permission to enter the vehicle.
During questioning, Gardner admitted to getting into the vehicle with the intention of taking it to pick up her husband. She did not know who the owner of the vehicle was and also admitted to recently smoking methamphetamine.
Gardner was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of criminal trespass and simple burglary from a motor vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.