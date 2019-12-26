Two Ouachita Parish residents are accused of aggravated burglary in a Point community break-in that occurred in August, Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said last week.
One warrant has been served on Jessica Ladelle Frost Wiley, 34, last known address on Austin Street in Monroe. Her bail has been set at $30,000 by Third District Court Judge Bruce Hampton.
Another warrant is outstanding for Brett Thibodeaux, 31, last known address on East Restful Homes Road in West Monroe, who is currently being held in Ouachita Correctional Center. Gates described him as a career criminal with an extensive criminal background.
Gates said Union Parish has a hold on Thibodeaux and that Hampton has set his bail at $70,000 when he’s eventually turned over to Union Parish.
The two are accused of breaking into a residence on Ruggs Bluff Road where a muzzleloader, numerous jewelry, a mounted bobcat, curtains, a trunk filled with old papers and letters along with books, a sewing kit and other old heirloom items were stolen, detectives reported.
Six days later, deputies were called to the same area about an abandoned SUV and found it to be stripped of its major parts. They learned the 1999 Chevrolet had been stolen from West Monroe. It was learned from this investigation that Thibodeaux and Wiley had been in the area.
Union and Ouachita Parish detectives began a joint investigation after learning Wiley was incarcerated at Ouachita Correctional Center. During questioning, Wiley told deputies that Thibodeaux had kicked in the back door of the residence and that they had removed a large quantity of items. She said Thibodeaux gave her the trunk but he kept all the other items.
Thibodeaux, who also had been arrested in Ouachita, refused to talk to investigators. He also has been charged with aggravated burglary in Ouachita, Gates said.
On Sept. 17, Ouachita and Union deputies conducted a search warrant on a residence on East Restful Homes Road in West Monroe in an attempt to locate some guns.
Ouachita deputies found 10 of 17 guns they were searching for and Union detectives recovered the mounted bobcat.
Gates said detectives are continuing their investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.