Investigators with the Ouachita Parish Fire Department arrested a Bastrop man on suspicion of communicating a false threat of arson last week after authorities probed a structure fire on Greenwood Drive in Monroe.
Investigators determined the structure's air conditioning unit had been set on fire. A tenant at the house told investigators that Jonathan Burrell, 39, of 8618 Collinston Road, Bastrop, lived at the house and had been asked to leave earlier that day.
Burrell returned to the house again, though the tenant called the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office, and Burrell left.
Burrell returned a third time and knocked on the door but could not gain entry.
Burrell told the complainant, “Y'all better sleep light, I'm puttin' y'all's house on fire on my momma and daddy,” according to the Dec. 7 arrest report.
Witnesses told investigators they heard Burrell deliver the threat.
During questioning, Burrell told fire investigators and sheriff's deputies he went to the house three times but denied making a threat or setting the house on fire.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
