West Monroe police arrested two people on suspicion of second-degree murder last week after authorities received a report of a missing 21-year-old.
Cadarrion Buggs had not been seen since Feb. 20.
Later, West Monroe police detectives said they learned Buggs was murdered in a house at 907 Austin Street by Lester Ramsey, 20, of the same address. He could not explain what happened to Buggs during an early interview.
During questioning, Ramsey told police he murdered Buggs inside the house, wrapped the body in a sheet and rug, and dumped the body in an alley in Monroe. Ramsey told police he struck Buggs with a hammer until Buggs died.
Ramsey's girlfriend, Journei Tylyia Cyrus, 18, of 907 Austin Ave., West Monroe, told police she was inside the house when the murder occurred as well as when Ramsey cleaned up.
Several rooms in the house showed signs of a violent crime where large amounts of blood were lost, according to police. Cyrus said she saw the victim lying on the couch, covered in a blanket, the morning after the murder.
Cyrus and Ramsey were charged with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice.
