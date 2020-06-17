A man and woman whose son was shot in the back and killed during a botched drug deal in Monroe in May 2019 recently filed a lawsuit seeking damages for their son’s wrongful death.
The plaintiffs filed the lawsuit against Jonathan Michael Hogg, 20, and his mother, Vicki, on May 21 at Fourth Judicial District Court for their alleged role in the death of JonMark Miletello.
Jonathan Hogg currently faces a charge of second-degree murder for the death of Miletello as well as a charge for the attempted murder of D’veil Freeman Jr. The charges against Hogg stemmed from a fight that occurred at his home in the Treasure Island neighborhood when Miletello went with others to Hogg’s house to negotiate a resolution to money that was supposedly owed for drugs, according to sheriff’s investigators’ reports.
According to the warrant, Miletello sent a text message to Hogg about coming to his Fortune Drive home with a few friends. After they arrived, a fight broke out. Another person at the gathering, Zachary “Zack” Stuart Filhiol, drew a gun, which Hogg secured and allegedly used in firing at the two victims. Miletello and Freeman were shot while trying to flee, investigators said.
Jonathan Hogg was 17 at the time and in the custody of his mother, Vicki.
The plaintiffs, Stacy Rutledge and Mark Miletello, reported tremendous anguish and suffering resulting from their son’s violent death. Monroe attorney Mark Neal is representing the plaintiffs.
“Nobody rendered any aid to JonMark who was declared dead sometime later,” stated the lawsuit. “JonMark suffered excruciating physical and emotional pain and anguish prior to his death.”
The lawsuit suggested Jonathan and Vicki Hogg were further culpable for waiting several minutes before they notified authorities.
“Upon information and belief, Jonathan did not call the authorities after the shooting but instead called Vicki at 4:07 a.m. to inform her of the tragedy he caused,” stated the lawsuit. “After waiting (10) minutes, at 4:17 a.m., Vicki dialed ‘911’ to alert authorities....Vicki’s vacillation and negligent delay in contacting the authorities prevented both legal authorities and emergency responding personnel the opportunity to timely respond to the shooting and prevent JonMark’s death.”
As previously reported by The Ouachita Citizen, court documents in State of Louisiana v. Jonathan Michael Hogg indicated Hogg had marijuana at his home before the shooting. Sheriff’s investigator Miranda Rogers also received an anonymous tip that Hogg had received LSD, or acid, the weekend of the shooting. Jonathan and Vicki Hogg removed all the drugs from the home before notifying authorities, according to Rogers’ report.
Assistant Attorney General Madeleine Slaughter-Young is prosecuting Jonathan Hogg on behalf of the state.
The state Attorney General’s office is handling the prosecution of Jonathan Hogg because Fourth Judicial District Attorney Steve Tew recused his office from the case. He recused in 2019 after The Ouachita Citizen inquired about his previous decision to dismiss criminal charges against Jonathan and Vicki Hogg. Vicki Hogg worked at the Fourth Judicial District Attorney’s office for some 25 years. She worked as a secretary for Tew as well as for former District Attorney Jerry Jones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.