Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of illegal possession of stolen firearms on Monday a week after a homicide in which the suspect was a person of interest.

Police detectives made contact with the Ricky Lee Rogers Jr., 20, of 1123 Myers St., Monroe, in the parking lot outside the Ouachita Parish Courthouse on South Grand Street in Monroe.

Detectives identified him as a person of interest in a homicide but did not disclose any other details about the homicide in the Jan. 24 arrest report.

During a search of Rogers' vehicle, detectives found a Springfield XDS 9mm handgun under the driver's seat.

During questioning, Rogers claimed ownership of the weapon.

He was found to have an active protective order prohibiting him from carrying a firearm. Rogers admitted he knew he could not carry a gun.

He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

