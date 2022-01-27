Person of interest in homicide detained for possession of stolen gun Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Jan 27, 2022 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of illegal possession of stolen firearms on Monday a week after a homicide in which the suspect was a person of interest.Police detectives made contact with the Ricky Lee Rogers Jr., 20, of 1123 Myers St., Monroe, in the parking lot outside the Ouachita Parish Courthouse on South Grand Street in Monroe.Detectives identified him as a person of interest in a homicide but did not disclose any other details about the homicide in the Jan. 24 arrest report.During a search of Rogers' vehicle, detectives found a Springfield XDS 9mm handgun under the driver's seat. During questioning, Rogers claimed ownership of the weapon.He was found to have an active protective order prohibiting him from carrying a firearm. Rogers admitted he knew he could not carry a gun.He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Person Of Interest Ricky Lee Rogers Jr. Detective Police Law Crime Social Services Firearm Gun Possession Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMetro Narcotics arrests Monroe man for dealing marijuanaLady Rebels' West perseveres after second ACL tearNo. 3 Wossman outlasts No. 6 Carroll in overtimeNo. 3 Ouachita wins physical contest with No. 8 West MonroeFerriday to forfeit games following altercationWossman boys flying under the radar ahead of Top 10 showdown with Carroll?Glynn believes Sterlington's Norman has DI potentialMPD arrests Monroe woman for disturbing peace at apartmentsTrooper on leave in pain pill probeSouthside gangs square off at Neville ball game Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. READ MORE OCS plans to pull football proposal By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com Ouachita Christian intends to pull a football proposal that would have allowed schools to vo… Read more Person of interest in homicide detained for possession of stolen gun Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Monroe police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of illegal possession of stolen firearms on… Read more Slow starts a problem for No. 1 Ouachita Christian? By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com The Ouachita Christian Lady Eagles are currently the No. 1 team in Division IV with a 24-2 o… Read more Rebels snap Neville's 12-game win streak By Jake Martin | sports@ouachitacitizen.com The (14-7) West Monroe Rebels avenged a loss to Neville from earlier in the year while simul… Read more Georgiann Potts: Rest in peace, Betty White: Your legacy is secure By Georgiann Potts Random Thoughts Writer’s Note: How do you “know” Betty White? As Sue Ann Nivens? Rose Nylund? Elka Ostrovsky… Read more OPPJ eyes infrastructure funding, hires two lobbyists By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com The Ouachita Parish Police Jury voted to spend $110,000 earlier this week, retaining two dif… Read more West Monroe woman accused of removing clothing, disturbing peace Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe woman on suspicion of disturbing t… Read more West Monroe launches fleet management program The city of West Monroe has entered into a fleet management program that will provide a newe… Read more +2 Poverty Point more complex than previously known Poverty Point World Heritage Site is slowly revealing her secrets. Read more Port of Columbia to receive $15-million grant Strategic Biofuels, the leader in developing negative carbon footprint renewable fuels plant… Read more Jackson elected officer The La. Legislative Black Caucus recently elected its Executive Board Officers for 2022. Rep… Read more Man booked in hit-and-run death Ouachita Parish sheriff’s investigators arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of negligent homi… Read more Qualifying for mayor, aldermen underway Qualifying for the March 26 election, including elections for West Monroe mayor and the city… Read more City Council halts housing development By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com The Monroe City Council voted unanimously to reject a zoning change earlier this week that w… Read more Edwards unveils budget with $1.1 billion for La. infrastructure By Piper Hutchinson LSU Manship News Service BATON ROUGE — With the state flush with cash, Gov. John Bel Edwards unveiled a proposed budg… Read more Principal denounces student’s racist remarks By Zach Parker zach@ouachitacitizen.com Ouachita Parish Schools officials say they are investigating a West Monroe High School stude… Read more Member mixer planned at Flying Tiger The West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber of Commerce will host a Member Mixer at Flying Tiger B… Read more Discover Monroe-West Monroe joins NPVD movement National Plan for Vacation Day (NPVD), powered by U.S. Travel Association, encourages Americ… Read more Septieme meets, hosts guest speaker Septieme Society members recently enjoyed lunch at Logan’s Steak House. Read more Obituaries published Jan. 26, 2022 Daniel A. Altick Jr. Read more
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.