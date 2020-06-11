West Monroe police arrested a Metairie man on suspicion of disturbing the peace through drunkenness last week after authorities were asked to check on a man sitting in a car at a gas station on Thomas Road.
The caller told police the man in the car seemed to be “pretty far gone.”
“Upon arrival, (police) made contact with a white male sitting in the front driver seat of the vehicle, the subject's head was down and he was drooling from his mouth,” stated the June 3 arrest report. “The vehicle was not running and the keys were in his hand.”
The man woke up and identified himself as John Claiborne Humphreys, 27, of 70 Dream Court, Metairie.
“When Humphreys spoke he did so with a slow, slurred, confusing speech,” stated the arrest report. “When questioned, Humphreys admitted to drinking vodka while taking his prescribed medications.”
Humphreys was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
