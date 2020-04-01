Monroe police are investigating an incident in which several shots were fired by rival groups gathered at the Roy Neal Shelling Sr. Elementary School in Monroe last week.
Officers in the department’s patrol division responded to reports of the shootings at the school on Elm Street around 4 p.m. on March 24.
Some 60 people had gathered at the school’s parking lot that afternoon in spite of the school being closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“At some point during the fight multiple persons retrieve handguns and began shooting,” said Monroe Police Sgt. Charles “Chuck” Johnson. “It was a clear division among groups with persons from both sides firing upon each other. There were several shots fired from both groups.”
A cable service technician who was present at the school captured the incident in a video on his smartphone and published it to Facebook. Police used the Facebook video to identify several shooters. Several witnesses claimed the the fight at the school stemmed from an alleged assault on Johnny Dean a few weeks back.
Johnson said police believed Dean orchestrated the meeting as retaliation for the previous assault.
“They were two groups, one from Kingsway Apartment group, and the other Johnny Dean group. They got out, and more people walked up,” Johnson said. “We’ve got a lot of street names, but we’re trying to figure out who they actually are.”
Dean was arrested for disturbing the peace. When apprehended, Dean was found in possession of crack cocaine, PCP, marijuana and synthetic marijuana, all valued at some $4,000.
Police encouraged people who witnessed possible suspicious activity or criminal activity to quickly report the matter to authorities.
“The subject that made the Facebook video was at that location when the crowed started showing up and moved his vehicle to a different location of the parking lot and put himself in the direct line of fire to video instead of calling the police,” Johnson said.
Ian Kinney, who published the video of the incident to Facebook, did not respond to The Ouachita Citizen’s questions about his presence at the school.
