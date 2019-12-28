State Probation and Parole officers arrested a West Monroe man for aggravated assault of a peace officer last week after the suspect pointed a gun at the officer.
In search of an unnamed person on probation, authorities arrived at the home of William Christopher Peacock, 42, of 208 Gilbert Drive, West Monroe.
When the officer arrived, he identified himself as an officer with Probation and Parole.
“I heard a male voice say, 'Who is it?'” stated the arrest report. “I answered, 'Probation, Parole,' as I was walking back to the door under the carport, a (white male) subject knocked on the window in the front as I passed the window. The weapon appeared to be a black automatic handgun.”
The officer announced himself again and retreated to his vehicle.
The man exited the house and approached the officer.
“The (white male) stated that he did not know I was the 'police,'” stated the arrest report. “I advised him that he should not have brandished a weapon, no matter who was at the door. He stated it was a BB gun and he did not know I was a 'cop.'”
Later, Peacock apologized again and said he would not have “done that if I knew you were a cop,” according to the arrest report.
Backup arrived and took Peacock to book him at Ouachita Correctional Center.
