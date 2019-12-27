An officer with the state Probation & Parole Office in Monroe was arrested for theft earlier this month after an investigation by state Department of Children and Family Resources of the officer's employment details.
Nedra Sonya Winston, 36, of Peaceful Lane, Monroe, was booked on the charge at Ouachita Correctional Center on Dec. 12. She was released on her own recognizance.
A fraud and recovery investigator with the Department of Children and Family Resources found that Winston made false statements to conceal certain facts and obtain government benefits, such as through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.
“Nedra Winston, B/F, misrepresented her household income by concealing the employment of household member, Richard Peeler, at Troy Construction and Jones Contractors Inc., and by concealing her employment at Louisiana State Probation and Parole,” stated the warrant. “Ms. Winston fraudulently obtained SNAP benefits October 2018 through December 2018 and April 2019 through July 2019 in the amount of $2,318.”
The case was assigned to retired Judge Benjamin “Ben” Jones, who is serving as a pro tempore judge at the district court.
