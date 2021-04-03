Louisiana Probation and Parole officers arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of obscenity last week after authorities received a complaint the suspect showed a photo of his genitals to his case manager.
The suspect was identified as Joseph Collins, 27, of 204 Wilson St., Monroe.
Authorities made contact with Collins while he was completing work and took him into custody.
“When asked where the picture was that he showed his case manager, he said, 'What picture?'” stated the arrest report.
An officer reviewed Collins' phone and found two photos of male genitals.
When showed the photo, Collins refused to identify the male genitals.
According to authorities, Collins was on probation for manslaughter and parole for obscenity.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.