Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Richwood man on suspicion of battery of a dating partner after authorities received a domestic disturbance complaint from a home on Angela Drive.
The victim claimed Patrick J. Page, 34, of 116 Angela Drive, Richwood, battered him several times during a 24-hour period.
The victim called the Sheriff's Office on Feb. 21 to report a disturbance but ultimately decided to cancel the complaint when Page left willingly.
On Feb. 22, Page returned while the victim was in the bath tub, the victim claimed.
“(The victim) exited the tub and (Patrick) struck him multiple times in the face with a closed fist,” stated the Feb. 22 arrest report. “Swelling and dried blood was observed on the left side of the victim's lip. They continued to fight until the victim slipped onto the floor.”
During questioning, Page claimed a disturbance happened but that the fight which happened was only verbal. Page claimed the victim slipped and hit his face on the floor, busting his lip.
Page claimed he never struck the victim, but that the pair pushed each other with hands.
Page was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.