Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Richwood man on suspicion of domestic abuse battery last week after authorities received a complaint that a woman's boyfriend had 'put his hands' on her.
The complainant asked deputies to remove Jamarion Jermine Smith, 32, of 5381 Mitchell Lane, Richwood, from her home.
The complainant said she and Smith had fought, and claimed Smith slapped her for no reason. Deputies observed a small scratch beneath her left eye that was consistent with her account.
During questioning, Smith admitted he struck the victim but claimed they were only “play fighting.”
The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about eight years and had lived together during that time.
Smith was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
