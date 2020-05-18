Richwood police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of aggravated assault last week after authorities received an incident complaint from a convenience store on Standifer Avenue and Reddix Lane.
According to the complaint, Troy Wayne Anthony, 50, of 418 Egan St., Monroe, attacked a store cashier with a knife and later refused to exit the store's cooler.
When police arrived, Anthony refused to exit the cooler when ordered to do so. Later, he exited the cooler while carrying a green pocket knife and a beer.
When asked what he was doing, Anthony told police he was looking for the restroom but made a wrong turn.
The store's video surveillance footage showed Anthony arguing with the cashier before drawing a knife, jumping toward the cashier and fleeing to the cooler.
Anthony was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.