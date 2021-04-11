Richwood police arrested a Monroe woman on suspicion of aggravated assault with a firearm last week after authorities received a complaint about someone carrying a gun at a local fuel station.
When police arrived, they observed two people speaking loudly.
The first person said she was driving down U.S. Hwy 165 South when another driver cut her off and struck her car. The woman was identified as Jamicia Modicue, 30, of 601 Park Ave., Monroe.
The second person was an unidentified man.
“(Modicue) also stated that when they pulled over, he started calling her names,” stated the April 2 arrest report. “That's when she called the police. While she was on the phone with police, she advised that the other driver started walking toward her, attempting to slap her. She asked him several times to back up which he did not. She then proceeded to pull her gun out and point it at the other driver. When he approached her the third time, she hit him in the face with her gun.”
The other driver told police he was upset because Modicue cut him so he proceeded to cut her off in traffic and caused the traffic accident.
Modicue was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
