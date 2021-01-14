Richwood police arrested a Monroe man on suspicion of disturbing the peace and trespassing last week after authorities learned of a disturbance at a store on Reddix Lane.
At the store, the officer made contact with the suspect, David Gardener, 56, of Monroe, and repeatedly asked Gardener to leave.
Gardener became loud and obnoxious and yelled, “Get out his face n***a,” according to the Jan. 6 arrest report.
During a pat down of Gardener’s person, police detected an object the suspect identified as Phencyclidine, or PCP.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on the above charges as well as on illegal possession of PCP.
