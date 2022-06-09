West Monroe police arrested a Ruston woman for stealing 34 items valued at $1,026.97 last week afte receiving a complaint from a store on Trenton Street.
The victim told officers she was trying to close the store when she noticed Anna Marie Edinger, 33, of 2501 Fox Creek Drive, Ruston was still in the dressing room. The victim claimed she told Edinger the store was about to close and that she needed to leave.
“The female exited the dressing room and the victim walked her to the door to let her out, and she noticed several merchandise items bulging from her purses,” stated the June 4 arrest report. “The victim stated she asked the female why she was stealing the clothes and she responded ‘don’t call the police.’”
The victim said she retrieved four items from Edinger, and she left the store.
The victim told officers the woman was in the store for several hours, leaving and returning multiple times. She told officers that Edinger made one purchase with a credit card using her real name.
Officers located Edinger at her place of employment.
“We saw her hide a large bag behind a door when we made contact with her,” stated the arrest report.
During questioning, Edinger admitted to officers she had meth on her person as well as a syringe containing meth.
Officers located the above items along with pipe containing suspected meth residue on Edinger's person.
Edinger was arrested and booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on charges of shoplifting, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
