Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Ruston woman on several charges last week after authorities were notified of a pursuit with a stolen vehicle on Interstate-20.
When Ariel McGee, 39, of 135 Neal St., Ruston entered Ouachita Parish, deputies followed her with emergency lights and their sirens activated.
McGee tried to flee deputies, reaching speeds up to 115 mph in a 65-mph zone, according to the April 11 arrest report. She crossed the center line without signaling and ran off the road several times, deputies reported. McGee also passed and rapidly cut off multiple vehicles, according to the arrest report.
Deputies deployed spike strips to stop McGee’s vehicle.
McGee refused to get out the vehicle, according to the arrest report. Deputies forced her out and placed her on the ground. On the ground, McGee continued to resist deputies, authorities reported.
McGee did not offer any information about the stolen vehicle but told deputies “all you want to find is in there.”
In their search, deputies found eight pounds of marijuana inside a duffle bag and a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue inside.
McGee was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. During processing at the prison, a hydrocodone tablet was found in her bra.
She was charged with flight from an officer, possession of Schedule 1 drug with intent, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a Schedule 2 drug, introduction of contraband into a prison, illegal possession of a stolen item, and resisting an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.