Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies on the street crimes apprehension team, or SCAT, arrested a Monroe man for possession of methamphetamine last week after investigating a drug use complaint at a local motel.
During the investigation, deputies observed David H. Flickinger, carrying a backpack while walking through the parking lot. Inside another bag, deputies found 10 grams of meth and a bottle containing 57 Alprazolam tablets.
During questioning, Flickinger said he uses meth and claimed ownership of the drugs. Later, he denied knowledge of the bag or its contents.
Flickinger was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center. He also was charged with possession of Alprazolam with intent to distribute.
