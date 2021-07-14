Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies with the Street Crimes Apprehension Team (SCAT) conducted traffic enforcement operations on Interstate 20 prior to the holiday weekend.
The operation took place on June 28, June 29, and July 1.
On June 29, deputies conducted a traffic stop in West Monroe.
During the course of the traffic stop, deputies discovered 55 lbs. of marijuana in the vehicle. The driver, Pablo Fonseca, was arrested and booked into Ouachita Correctional Center on the charge of possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute (marijuana) and improper lane usage.
On June 30, deputies conducted a traffic stop in West Monroe. After further investigation, deputies discovered 52 lbs. of marijuana in the vehicle. The driver, Courtney Croskey, was arrested and booked into OCC on the charge of possession of Schedule I controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute (marijuana) and improper lane usage.
