Kevin James Forestier, Jr., 26, of Scott, was sentenced last week for possession of child pornography, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook’s office.
U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays sentenced Forestier to 34 months in prison followed by six years of supervised release.
Forestier will also be required to register as a sex offender.
Forestier pleaded guilty to the charge on Oct. 22, 2019.
The Department of Homeland Security – Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daniel J. Vermaelen prosecuted the case.
