Monroe Police are still searching for Delarrious Jones in reference to the double homicide that occurred on Sept. 1 at Parkview Apartments.
Daniel Towns and Mario Jones have since been arrested.
It is believed that Delarrious Jones is still in the Monroe area and should be considered armed and dangerous.
Police responded to reports of the shooting on Tuesday around 7:30 a.m. After arriving at the apartments, police found two dead males in the parking lot. Both victims had visible gunshot wounds. Officers investigating the shooting say they believe it was an isolated incident of violence between the victims and perpetrator.
A video obtained by The Ouachita Citizen Tuesday evening appears to show the encounter leading up to the shooting earlier that morning. A timestamp on the video, which appears to have been taken from a surveillance camera, indicates the incident took place Tuesday morning around 6:24 a.m.
In the video, a group of people are talking in the parking lot at the apartments before one person draws a handgun and fires it eight times at one victim. The shooter chases another victim and apparently shoots that victim eight times as well.
A second shooter fires a gun several times at a victim inside a white car or behind it.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Jones, please contact the Monroe Police at 318-329-2600 or contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta by Facebook-CONTACT US/Submit a Tip tab, (318) 388-CASH (2274), www.crimestoppersnorthdelta.com or download the P3 Tips app on your smart phone.
