Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Simsboro woman on suspicion of criminal trespass last week after authorities were notified of an irate patient who was discharged from St. Francis Medical Center.
Angelica Shaneka Ford, 31, of 430 Butler Road, Simsboro, was yelling and cursing at hospital staff, according to the Jan. 29 arrest report.
Deputies informed Ford she needed to leave the hospital. She told deputies she would not leave and continued yelling and cursing.
The deputy warned her several times that she needed to leave or face arrest. She refused.
Ford was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
