With the assistance of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office, Monroe police apprehended six inmates at Swanson Correctional Center who had escaped the Office of Juvenile Justice facility.
Police responded to complaints of a disturbance at the facility on May 9 at 11 p.m.
Officers discovered that two guards were attacked during the initial incident. The inmates were able to gain access to a control center, allowing others to roam freely thoughtout the complex.
One of the guards required medical attention. Deputies were called to assist in gaining control of the situation and the facility and inmates were secured without further incident.
At approximately 7 a.m. on May 10, Monroe Police were called back to Swanson in reference to six inmates escaping the facility. Deputies and police rounded the suspects up after their escape.
