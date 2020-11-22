Gregory Alan Smith, 58, of Shreveport, was sentenced last week by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to 72 months (6 years) in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release for conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook’s office.
Smith was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $3,588,500, as well as a fine of $100,000.
Smith, formerly a financial investment advisor in Shreveport, persuaded multiple victims to invest approximately $3.5 million with his co-defendant, Kirbyjon H. Caldwell (“Caldwell”).
Sentencing Kirbyjon H. Caldwell, is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 2:00 p.m.
The FBI conducted the investigation and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Seth D. Reeg and C. Mignonne Griffing prosecuted the case.
