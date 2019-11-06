Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Monroe man on several drug dealing charges last week after authorities observed a vehicle traveling south on U.S. Hwy 165, with sparks flying from the vehicle's front driver's side wheel.
The driver provided authorities with a false name. Later, deputies identified the suspect as Quentin Anton Long, 32, of 4104 Gaston St., Monroe.
There were three other people in the vehicle, including a 17-year-old.
Deputies observed loose marijuana in the vehicle's center console so authorities removed Long from the vehicle. He did not have a driver's license.
On Long's person, deputies found an Ecstasy pill, 16 Promethazine pill, five grams of cocaine, marijuana, methamphetamine, and digital scales with white powder and marijuana residue, according to the Oct. 28 arrest report. Deputies searched the vehicle and found a .22 caliber semiautomatic handgun and a 9mm semiautomatic handgun.
The traffic violation stop occurred within 2000 feet of Wossman High School.
Long was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center on possession of Ecstasy, possession of marijuana (second offense), possession of Promethazine with intent, possession of cocaine with intent, possession of methamphetamine with intent, as well as possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal carrying of weapons in the presence of firearms.
