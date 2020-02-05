University of Louisiana-Monroe police arrested a Springhill man on suspicion of unlawful disruption of school last week after authorities learned the man pointed a gun at someone on campus.
“This incident occurred in an elevator causing the students on the elevator to fear for their safety and notify the police,” stated the Jan. 28 arrest report.
Officers established a perimeter around the building, evacuated the building, and searched but the suspect – William Dwain Collins, 19, of 305 Butler St., No. 4, Springhill – was already gone.
During an interview, Collins admitted to having a gun and pointing it at the head of another person. The victim declined to press charges.
The weapon Collins used was a CO2 Umarex handgun that looked like a real handgun.
Collins was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.