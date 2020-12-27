West Feliciana Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Louisiana State Penitentiary corrections sergeant earlier this month for attempting to smuggle contraband to inmates at the prison.
Louisiana State Penitentiary's Shakedown Team busted 20-year-old Malik Harrell of St. Francisville last week.
During a shakedown of Harrell's vehicle, Louisiana State Penitentiary investigators discovered a large amount of contraband destined for the inmate population.
The contraband included a large folding knife, 5.7 pounds of tobacco, 107 packs of rolling papers, 17 cellphones, a pair of ear buds, 19 USB cables, 14 cellphone charging blocks, seven pairs of tennis shoes, one razor scraper, a scale, one bead reamer, one long lighter, six PS4 video games, three packs of Kool cigarettes, one bag of Downey scent dryer beads, eight bottles of Visine eye drops, a Pittsburg Pirates flat bib baseball cap, and a tan belly girdle.
Corrections investigators notified the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, and West Feliciana Sheriff's Deputies booked Harrell into the West Feliciana Parish Jail on one count of of introduction of contraband into a state penal facility.
Harrell confessed to the crime, and resigned during questioning. He had been employed at Angola as a corrections officer since Jan. 21, 2021.
