Louisiana State Police troopers arrested a Monroe man on a host of drug dealing charges including possession of cocaine with intent earlier this month after an investigation of the suspect's drug activity.
Jory T. Williams Jr., 28, of 1315 Breard St., Monroe, was arrested on a warrant and his home searched.
A search of Williams' home yielded 2.53 lbs. of Xanax (some 5,000 dosage units), 1.29 lbs. of Ecstasy (some 2,900 dosage units), 2.93 lbs. of marijuana, 102.1 grams of cocaine, 247.6 grams of meth, 28.2 grams of synthetic marijuana, numerous digital scales, two handguns, and $9,729 in cash. A hand-rolled marijuana cigar was found in Williams' automobile.
Williams is on probation.
Williams was booked on Ouachita Correctional Center on the cocaine charge, simple possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of synthetic marijuana with intent, possession of Ecstasy with intent, possession of methamphetamine with intent, possession of Xanax with intent, possession of a gun in the presence of drugs, possession of a gun by a convicted felon, transactions involving drug proceeds, possession of drug paraphernalia, and accessories after the fact (harboring a fugitive).
