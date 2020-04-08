Investigators with the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations at the Monroe Field Office are investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Swartz.
Investigators responded to the shooting on April 2 around 10:40 a.m.
The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office asked State Police to investigate.
The preliminary investigation revealed that OPSO responded to a disturbance call in reference to a subject that had threatened another man with a firearm.
Upon arrival, deputies encountered the subject, identified as 66-year-old Nathan R. Hodge of Monroe.
During the course of the investigation, shots were fired resulting in the death of Hodge.
No deputies were injured during this incident.
The investigation remains active and ongoing.
No further information about the shooting is available at this time.
