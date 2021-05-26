Louisiana State Police troopers appeared to drag and beat a black man during a traffic stop in Monroe in 2019, recent footage from dashboard and body-worn cameras shows.
State Police released more than two hours of footage from several officers last week after a short video clip was leaked online of the incident leading to the death of Ronald Greene, 49, of Monroe.
Greene was driving his vehicle on U.S. Hwy 80 in Monroe on May 10, 2019 when State Police Trooper Dakota Demoss tried to stop Greene for an alleged violation of an unidentified traffic violation. Greene did not stop but kept driving into Union Parish where he swerved and ran off the road into a wooded area.
The video footage, which can be viewed in a combined video online, shows what happened next.
In some of the videos, Greene appears to cry, “I’m sorry” and “I’m scared” as troopers deploy a stun gun and strike him in the back as he lies, face down, on the ground. As troopers try to handcuff Greene, some can be heard repeatedly telling him, “Put your hands behind your back, motherf***er.”
“It took too long for the videos of Ronald Greene to be released,” said state Rep. Sam Jenkins, who chairs the Democratic Caucus. “What I witnessed in those videos is appalling and horrific. I will carry those images with me for the rest of my life. The people of Louisiana need Mr. Greene’s death to be investigated in the full light of sunshine. After we were made to wait so long for the release of the video, the public needs to hear the status of the federal investigation. More importantly, the people need to know if a legitimate state level investigation is being conducted. And when the investigations are concluded, the results need to be released to the public. There is no other way for our state to heal.”
The incident is the subject of a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana as well as a criminal investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Civil Rights Division and the Federal Bureau of Information.
“Although the investigation into the death of Ronald Greene remains under review by federal and state authorities, LSP has obtained authority to release the entirety of the incident videos and facts related to the investigative timeline and process,” said State Police Capt. Nick Manale, a public information officer. “While the premature release of investigative files and video evidence can have a negative effect on the criminal justice proceedings of any investigation, LSP remains confident in the judicial system and fair review of this incident and continues to offer our full cooperation.”
The troopers whose body camera and dashboard camera footage was produced by State Police include include the late Master Trooper Chris Hollingsworth, State Police Trooper Dakota DeMoss, State Police Lt. John Clary and Master Trooper Kory York.
Hollingsworth died before State Police terminated him.
DeMoss is on leave pending disciplinary proceedings concerning a separate excessive use of force investigation. According to State Police, DeMoss is expected to be terminated.
York was suspended but has since returned to active duty, pending the outcome of the investigation by federal and state authorities.
The lawsuit in federal court by Greene’s daughter, Tayla, claimed the officers deployed tasers, striking Greene with massive amounts of electricity. The force used against Greene left him beaten, bloodied and in cardiac arrest, according to the complaint. He died about an hour later.
The hospital identified Greene’s cause of death as “unidentified injury of head.”
