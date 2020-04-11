Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Sterlington man on two counts of attempted second-degree murder last month after a woman reported being shot at by the suspect.
The woman claimed she and her friend were driving past a dark SUV carrying Devonte Marquett Douglas, 21, of 114 2nd St., Sterlington. The woman identified Douglas as the father of her two-year-old daughter.
“As they passed the SUV, she saw Devonte Douglas pull out a black handgun and fire 4-5 shots at the vehicle she was in,” stated the arrest warrant.
The victims' vehicle took damage to the rear passenger window and rear passenger door. Police reported speaking with one of the victims at the time of the shooting.
Douglas was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.