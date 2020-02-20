Sterlington police arrested a Sterlington man on several charges including two counts of second-degree kidnapping last week after authorities learned of a domestic dispute between the suspect and victim.
The victim told Corey Taylor, 26, of 2120 Old Sterlington Road, Sterlington, that she did not want him to live with her anymore.
“As (the victim) was holding her four-month-old baby daughter, Taylor struck (her) in the face twice with his fist and then grabbed her around her throat and started strangling her,” stated the Feb. 13 arrest report. “Taylor then knocked her 50” TV to the ground and grabbed her iPhone and smashed it on the ground as well. Taylor pulled a kitchen utility knife out and held it to (the victim's) stomach telling her to go outside with him and forced her while she was still holding her child into his truck.”
Taylor drove the pair down the road. The victim claimed she asked Taylor not to kill her and her baby.
“Taylor turned around after a few miles and drove the two back to her residence and advised her she better not call the police or tell her mother what had happened and if she did he would kill her and her mother and shoot the police,” stated the arrest report.
Taylor was booked on the above two counts as well as on one count of second-degree domestic abuse battery, domestic abuse child endangerment, criminal damage to property, and simple theft.
