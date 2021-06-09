Sterlington's Planning and Zoning Chairman Forrest Fife was arrested last month on two counts of contractor fraud in Jackson Parish.
Deputies with Jackson Parish Sheriff Andy Brown's office made the arrest on May 25.
Benard Forrest Fife's bail was set at $10,000. He has since posted bail, according to Brown's office.
“I can't discuss the case right now because it's a pending case,” said Chief Deputy Brent Barnett.
Fife was appointed as chairman of the Sterlington's Planning and Zoning Board earlier this year. He tendered his resignation on May 28, according to Monroe attorney Devin Jones, who serves as Sterlington's legal counsel.
Fife previously worked as the executive director for Habitat for Humanity of Ouachita. He was terminated from that position in February, according to Ethan Hunt, president of Habitat for Humanity of Ouachita's board of directors.
