Sterlington police arrested a Sterlington man on suspicion of simple battery last week after authorities received a complaint about the suspect battering one of his neighbors.

The victim told police that Louis Gonzales, 71, of 133 Bartholomew Drive, Sterlington, came to her residence and asked her inappropriate questions and placed his hands on her shoulder and hip.

The victim said she politely refused his advances and he left.

She said Gonzales returned and when “she stepped outside to talk with him...he grabbed her shoulders and leaned in and licked her neck,” according to the Nov. 18 arrest report.

The victim said she pushed away Gonzales and went back inside her residence.

Gonzales was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.

