Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Sterlington woman on suspicion of disturbing the peace last week after authorities learned of a disturbance at a local store.
The suspect, Cathy L. Barr, 49, of 420 Carbon Drive, Sterlington, claimed she argued with the victim about a food order. Barr claimed she tried to catch a falling bag and knocked over a counter display at the same time.
The victim reported a different account: Barr intentionally knocked over the display, which fell and struck her foot.
According to the victim, Barr yelled and cussed at the victim about the order.
Barr was charged with aggravated battery, disturbing the peace through language, and simple criminal damage to property.
Video surveillance footage corroborated the victim's account, according to deputies.
Later, Barr admitted to purposefully shoving the display case because she was angry with the victim.
