Officers with the Monroe Police Department’s street crimes unit (HEAT) arrested two people on drug charges, including one suspect for 12 criminal offenses.
A cooperating witness told police that Johnny Dean, 29, of 317 Wilson St., Monroe, sold “MOJO” and marijuana from a house on South 10th Street.
Dean, who is a convicted felon, also had an active warrant out for his arrest accusing him of violating a protective order.
When officers went to South 10th Street to serve a warrant on Dean, they approached a vehicle smelling of marijuana. The vehicle’s owner was Christopher Shundell Briggs, 37, of Monroe.
Briggs allowed officers to look inside the vehicle, inside which they detected an even stronger smell of marijuana.
Briggs denied having any drugs inside the automobile.
After a search, officers found a small amount of crystal methamphetamine and a pill bottle containing a small amount of marijuana.
Briggs was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center for possession of both drugs.
At the house on South 10th Street, officers told Dean to exit the house, but Dean slammed the door and locked it. Officers had to force entry into the house at which time Dean surrendered to police.
During a search of the house, police found Ecstasy, marijuana (8.4 grams), and synthetic marijuana also known as “mojo” (41 grams) that was packaged for individual sale.
Also recovered in the search were scales along with $2,345 in cash that Dean had in his possession. Three children from ages 3-months-old to 7-year-old were inside the house.
An AR-15 rifle loaded with a 50-round magazine and Taurus 9mm pistol were also recovered from Dean’s vehicle.
Dean was arrested and booked at the Ouachita Correctional Center on numerous charges, including violation of protective order, resisting an officer, two counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance I with intent to distribute, possession of controlled dangerous substance I, two counts of illegal carrying of weapons, two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and three counts of drugs in the presence of persons under 17.
