Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a Mangham man on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine last week after authorities received a complaint about a person selling drugs near Motel 6 in West Monroe.
Deputies made contact with Andrew Donnell Armstrong, 30, of 145 Egypt Road, Mangham. Armstrong appeared to be nervous, according to the Dec. 16 arrest report.
When questioned about possessing any illegal items, Armstrong said he did not and gave deputies permission to search his backpack and person.
They found 45 units of meth inside the backpack along with a plastic bag containing .5 grams of meth. Armstrong claimed the meth belonged to him and was for personal use only.
Later, deputies discovered Armstrong had more meth inside his room at the Red Roof Inn in West Monroe. Inside the room they found one gram of meth along with a loaded syringe as well as some 25 units of meth.
He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
