Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a West Monroe man on suspicion of criminal trespass last week after an off-duty officer at St. Francis Medical Center in Monroe reported seeing the suspect trying to open vehicles in the parking lot.
The suspect was identified as Kevin Adam Bergeron, 35, of 2006 Trenton St., West Monroe.
During questioning, Bergeron told the officer he had been discharged from the hospital and was trying to find his vehicle, though he could not say what kind of vehicle he owned or drove.
“The arrestee then walked to another vehicle attempting to open it up again yielding negative results,” stated the June 26 arrest report. “The arrestee ran into the middle of Catalpa (Street) and stopped in the middle of the road nearly being struck by a passing vehicle.”
Bergeron ran to a gray Honda car, unlocked it with a key and got inside. The officer told Bergeron to refrain from driving away. “Don't make me fight you,” Bergeron told the officer.
The officer turned off the vehicle and booked Bergeron at the Ouachita Correctional Center.
