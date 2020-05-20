Ouachita Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Monroe man for aggravated assault and domestic abuse involving a dangerous weapon last week after investigating a disturbance at an apartment in Town and Country.
The suspect, Daniel Madison, allegedly threatened a person with a firearm and was reportedly armed inside the apartment upon deputies arrival, refusing to talk to the deputies. Several attempts by deputies to communicate with the suspect were unsuccessful.
Deputies entered the apartment and subsequently took the suspect into custody. Madison was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center.
