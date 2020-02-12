A Farmerville man found passed out in his vehicle behind a Downsville church was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center on a narcotics charge.
Tanner Jay Bearden, 26, of 399 Florence Williams Rd., was found passed out in his Jeep Liberty behind Lane Chapel Church on La. Hwy. 151, by a Union Parish sheriff’s deputy, Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates said.
The sheriff said one of the department’s narcotics agents received a tip about Bearden’s whereabouts and he notified the deputy patrolling the area the evening of Jan. 29. According to the sheriff, the deputy first walked around the vehicle to make sure there were no weapons in sight. There were none but what he did see a small plastic bag on Tanner’s lap containing suspected methamphetamine. The arrest report stated that the deputy then reached through the open driver’s side window and retrieved the baggy before opening the door and awakening Tanner.
Tanner’s bail was set at $15,000 for meth possession.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.