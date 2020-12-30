Monroe police are awaiting the extradition of Robert Shelton to Ouachita Parish where he will face one count of second-degree murder for a 2017 shooting.
On Sept. 10, 2017, police responded to a shooting at 2000 Peach St. in Monroe. The victim, Gary Gardner, died of his wounds. Shelton was one of the suspects sought by detectives.
According to Sgt. Michael Fendall, Shelton has been on the run since the shooting but was arrested on Dec. 15 in St. Louis, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.