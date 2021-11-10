Jose Luis Sosa-Almontes, 47, an immigrant illegally in the United States, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty to 210 months (17 years, 6 months) in prison, on drug trafficking charges last week.
Sosa-Almontes is subject to deportation after serving his sentence.
On Jan. 21, 2020, law enforcement agents with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Monroe were contacted by DEA in Houston, Texas in reference to methamphetamine being transported from Houston to Atlanta.
DEA agents had information that Sosa-Almontes was the transporter and would be traveling through the Monroe area.
Deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office stopped the vehicle which Sosa-Almontes was driving for a traffic violation and found him to be the lone occupant inside. When asked for his driver’s license, Sosa-Almontes provided a passport from Mexico but stated he did not have a valid driver’s license.
Deputies asked for consent to search his vehicle and a K-9 officer positively alerted on a generator in the bed of the truck. Deputies located nine individually wrapped bags that contained approximately nine kilograms of methamphetamine.
The bags field tested positive for methamphetamine. Sosa-Almontes was illegally in the United States, having previously been removed at or near Laredo, Texas on Sept. 12, 2012.
The DEA and Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted the case.
Meanwhile, Doughty also sentenced Francisco Portillo-Martinez, a native of Guatemala, to 16 months in prison, for re-entry of a removed alien.
Portillo-Martinez is subject to deportation after serving his sentence.
Portillo-Martinez was indicted by a federal grand jury on the charge and pleaded guilty on June 28, 2021.
This charge is the result of the arrest of Portillo-Martinez on April 4, 2021 by deputies with the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office near West Monroe.
He had previously been deported from the United States three times from Alexandria: on June 25, 2009, March 18, 2010, and Sept. 17, 2013.
Following his last removal, Portillo-Martinez illegally re-entered the United States in 2016 near Laredo, Texas. He had not received consent from the Attorney General of the United States or the Secretary of Homeland Security to apply for admission to the United States since his previous deportations.
Portillo-Martinez has a previous felony conviction for possession of a controlled substance from March 5, 2009 in Pearl River, Mississippi.
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Bureau of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Seth D. Reeg prosecuted the case.
