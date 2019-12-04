West Monroe police arrested an Arkansas man last week for shooting the front door at Riverbend Elementary School in West Monroe and apparently waiting there to shoot responding officers or civilians.
The suspect was taken into custody on Monday. The suspect was identified as Jeffery L. Smith, of Arkansas.
“We want to stress that this situation has been resolved and there is no current known threat to the schools in our area,” said West Monroe Police Sgt. C.J. Beck.
On Saturday, Nov. 30, the West Monroe Police Department responded to Riverbend Elementary School in reference to damage at the school. When the responding officer arrived, he observed multiple shell casings the front of the school and the front door was shot out.
After reviewing the surveillance video, detectives observed the suspect fired six rounds into the front door of the school, shattering the glass.
The suspect then entered the school and ran directly to the male and female restrooms, where he then stayed for more than 12 hours.
During the suspect’s stay in the school, he shot out the fire alarms and several doors and windows in the school. The suspect fired a total of 19 rounds in the school throughout his stay.
Upon reviewing the surveillance video, it appeared the suspect was attempting to lure first responders or a civilian to the scene due to him firing multiple shots throughout his stay. As the suspect left the school, he also hid in defensive positions with his gun in a ready position as if he were planning to shoot at anyone entering the school.
Police identified Smith through the surveillance footage due to him leaving his wallet with his Arkansas Driver’s license in the restroom. Smith was armed with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.
Smith was taken into custody on Dec. 2 without incident from 606 Riverbend in West Monroe. He admitted to the alleged offenses.
He was booked into the Ouachita Parish Corrections Center on aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm in a school zone, and illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities.
A total bond was set at $125,000.
