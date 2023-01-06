Monroe police arrested a Monroe man last week for damaging $5,400-worth of property at Freedom Behavioral Hospital of Monroe.
Tallulah man arrested for damaging property at psychiatric hospital
- Staff report | news@ouachitacitizen.com
